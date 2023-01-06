An Cailín Ciúin longlisted for three BAFTAs

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been longlisted for three BAFTAs.

The critically acclaimed Irish-language film has been longlisted for awards in three categories including Film Not in the English Language, Director and Adapted Screenplay.

Based on Claire Keegan's Foster with the screenplay written by Bairéad,the film is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit, played by Catherine Clinch, as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

It had a successful cinema release in Ireland and UK cinemas last year, running for over six months and grossing more than €1m at the Ireland-UK box office making it the highest grossing Irish-language film of all time and one of the most critically and commercially successful Irish films of recent years.

Writer and director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi from Inscéal, the production company behind the film, said they are “so excited”.

“Our film has received such a loving reception from UK audiences and this recognition from BAFTA feels like a beautiful extension of that,” they said.

“Huge thanks to our funders; Screen Ireland, TG4 and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the Irish Film and Television Academy for their unwavering support and to our UK and Irish distributors, Curzon Film and Break Out Pictures for the extraordinary work they've done in bringing our film to the big screen.”

The film had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February, racking up a host of awards including seven Irish Film and Television Academy Awards and a multitude of Jury and Audience Awards from international film festivals across the globe.

It has been a major hit also with critics garnering five-star reviews in Ireland, the UK and Australia and rave reviews when it opened for an exclusive one-week run in New York and Los Angeles in December.

