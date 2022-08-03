An Cailín Ciúin Ireland’s entry for next year’s Oscars

The hugely successful Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quite Girl) has been put forward as Ireland’s entry for selection in the Best International Feature Film category at next year’s Oscars.

Colm Bairéad's debut feature made history recently as the first Irish language film to win the Irish Academy Award (IFTA) for Best Film.

An Cailín Ciúin received seven IFTAs overall including best director, actress, cinematography, editing, production design, and original score.

Based on Irish author, Claire Keegan's acclaimed story, Foster, the film delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl. Set in rural Ireland in 1981, it follows Cáit (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

Slowly a warmth grows within this makeshift family and Cáit begins to blossom in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

It was selected for the 2023 Academy Awards by IFTA’s 2023 Irish Selection Committee, which includeds Oscar-nominated actor John C Reilly, Oscar-nominated director Jim Sheridan and actress Fionnula Flanagan.

The Committee was chaired by IFTA Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty.

An Cailín Ciúin quickly become one of the most critically and commercially successful Irish films of recent years, and has been described by The Observer as “one of the most exquisitely-realized films of the year” and by The Guardian as “a jewel” that “already feels like a classic”.

IFTA Academy CEO Áine Moriarty said: “This is such a unique and beautiful film that captures your heart from the outset, and leaves you profoundly moved.

"How proud we are to submit this outstanding Irish language film into the Oscar competition, to compete with the best in the world, as we know this story will resonate with international audiences, beyond the borders of language, and no doubt with American Academy Members too”.

Meanwhile, the film’s writer/director, Colm Bairéad, and producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, said they are “honoured beyond words” to represent Ireland.

"We have always believed in the idea that an Irish-language film could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of world cinema and we feel so proud to be representing our country and our language in this way.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege adapting Claire Keegan's ‘Foster’ to the big screen and we can't wait to introduce our film to more and more members of the Academy as The Quiet Girl continues its roll-out on the international stage. None of this would have been possible without the vision of TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, who co-funded the Cine4 feature film initiative, which has created a new wave of Irish-language cinema that is being recognised around the world,” they added.

An Cailín Ciúin had its World Premiere at this year's Berlinale where it won the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film.

The Oscar Best International Film contenders will next be shortlisted to 15 international finalists on Wednesday December 21 which will then be ultimately shortlisted to the final five Oscar nominees in that category on January 24.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will honour the best films of 2022.