American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus

Writing on Twitter, the TV personality and daytime talkshow host said that she is feeling "fine".

"Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I am feeling fine right now," she wrote.

She said that her close contacts have been notified and said that she will "see you again after the holidays".

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen," she added.

Ms DeGeneres hosts her own daytime talkshow 'The Ellen Show'.

Online Editors