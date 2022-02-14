Amazon shares glimpse of new Lord Of The Rings series during Super Bowl (Amazon Studios/PA)

Amazon offered fans a first glimpse at its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings series during the Super Bowl.

The 60 second advert for the upcoming drama, titled The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, featured a selection of JRR Tolkien’s classic mythical characters including elves, dwarves and orcs.

The multi-season series will be set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books.

It will focus on a story that unites the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together – the forging of the famous rings, Amazon said.

A new legend begins this fall. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, only on @PrimeVideo Sept 2, 2022. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/o4o2udfiec — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 14, 2022

“What else is out there?” a voice over is heard to say during the trailer.

“There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it.”

The trailer features cinematic landscapes including snowy mountain faces, raging seas and dark, mysterious forests.

Announcing the new series title earlier this year, Amazon released a video in which molten metals ran like fiery rivers through wooden ravines to craft out silver letters to spell out its name.

The first instalment of the series was filmed in New Zealand and it was announced in August that production would move to the UK for the second season.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay and directed by JA Bayona, Charlotte Brandstrom and Wayne Che Yip, who is also a co-executive producer.

The fantasy book series, and its prequel The Hobbit, was created by Tolkien and was later adapted for the big screen, radio and the stage numerous times.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.