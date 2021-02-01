Amanda Holden shares tribute on stillborn son Theo’s 10th birthday

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her stillborn son Theo on what would have been his 10th birthday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, said she still thinks about him every day in a post to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Holden shared a photo of a pair of tiny footprints and wrote: “#Theo ..our gorgeous little boy …You would have been 10 years old today…not a day goes by without thinking of you.”

All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and television presenters Julia Bradbury, Kate Thornton and Charlotte Hawkins were among those sending Holden and her husband Chris Hughes messages of support.

Thornton commented: “Darling, thinking of you and Chris and sending nothing but love.”

In 2011, at seven months pregnant, Holden got a scan which revealed that Theo’s heart had stopped.

Holden underwent a caesarean at West Middlesex University Hospital, where she had trained as a midwife for an ITV documentary called Out Of My Depth in 2009.

Her experience prompted her to set up Theo’s Hope, a fund providing bereavement counsellors in maternity units around the UK.

Holden has spoken publicly about losing her child and the effect it had on her and her record producer husband, with whom she also shares two daughters.

Songs From My Heart, her debut album released last year, featured a cover of With You from the musical Ghost, which she dedicated to Theo.

PA Media