Amanda Holden shares frustrations over lack of support for Ukrainian refugees

Amanda Holden has expressed her frustration over the lengthy process refugees must go through before they are able to enter the UK (Ian West/PA)

Radio presenter and TV star Amanda Holden has expressed her frustration with the UK Government and Home Secretary Priti Patel over their handling of Ukrainian refugees attempting to enter the UK.

Holden, 51, has launched a new podcast series called Ukraine’s Hidden Voices, for which she visited a refugee camp in Medyka, Poland, and spoke to families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Holden described the lengthy and complicated process of entering the UK as a refugee as “utterly ridiculous”.

On the Home Secretary, Holden said: “So, you know, Priti Patel’s winning, we’re not going to be getting many people coming into our country, despite the fact 150,000 people have volunteered to open up their homes.

“So I felt quite cross about that.”

.@AmandaHolden has launched a new podcast called Ukraine's hidden voices.



After making contact with a mum who was sheltering in a car park from the bombs in Kyiv, Amanda spent time at a refugee camp in Medyka, Poland, where she spoke to families fleeing the war. pic.twitter.com/kblo2SpUKl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 22, 2022

Speaking about the paperwork refugees must complete prior to being granted entry to the UK, Holden said: “We’re all British, we were having a look, you know, my team and I were all looking through the paperwork going ‘you’d have a job to fill out these forms’, and we are British, so it is an absolutely appalling situation.”

She added: “But obviously, she doesn’t want immigrants does she, Priti?”

Holden caveated her comments, saying: “I’m not political, but it’s made me really cross.”

Earlier in the programme, Holden explained that her motivation for launching her podcast originally came from an Instagram message she received from a mother in Ukraine who had been sheltering in a car park in Kyiv.

After speaking to families affected by the war, Holden decided to travel to Poland to visit those who had fled Ukraine.

She said: “The reason I went out there was because there was an American volunteer that we spoke to on our podcast who said I should go out there and see it for myself and I thought, you know what, I’m talking to these people who are clearly distressed, very displaced, bewildered by the entire situation, from the comfort of Heart studios, and I should just go out there really and see it for myself and then that’s exactly what I did.”

I just came home and I said to my own children, I can't imagine what you and I would pack into a bag, how we would feel about leaving daddy behind, and then have to make a snap decision about what country we then want to go and live in Amanda Holden

On her return to the UK, Holden said she spoke candidly to her two daughters about the trip.

“I just came home and I said to my own children, I can’t imagine what you and I would pack into a bag, how we would feel about leaving daddy behind, and then have to make a snap decision about what country we then want to go and live in,” she said.

She added: “I mean, it’s just a horrendous situation for them all.”

Following Holden’s interview, GMB presenter Martin Lewis read out a statement on air from the UK Government which said: “We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure those fleeing horrific persecution in Ukraine can find safety in the UK and our Homes for Ukraine scheme now allows those without family connections to come here.”

