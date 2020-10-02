Amanda Holden says team of BGT producers check her outfits before show

Amanda Holden has said Britain’s Got Talent producers check her outfits before the show following viewer complaints about her clothes (Lia Toby/PA)

Amanda Holden has said Britain’s Got Talent producers check her outfits before the show following viewer complaints about her clothes.

Ofcom last month received 235 complaints about the talent show judge’s dress. During a Britain’s Got Talent semi-final, Holden wore a low-cut blue gown.

It is not the first time some viewers have complained her clothes have been inappropriate for the show.

Holden, 49, has now revealed a team of producers give her outfits the once over before she goes on air.

She told the Sun: “There’s now a whole body of people that knock on my door and come and stare at my chest before we go on air.

“There’s a tit committee. There are so many brilliant people, they come down, knock on the door and there’s the lady who’s the producer who said, ‘Mandy, it looks great’.

“She said, ‘I can see it’s underwired’ — people thought it was my nipple they could see but it was the underwire.

“My husband does describe them as being like football studs, but that’s probably too much information. But yes, there’s a whole committee now, and a head of the committee.

“I won’t name her, but she’s female. She is a good, strong woman and she’s on my side.”

Holden joked fans have been discussing her cleavage for a decade.

In 2017 Ofcom received more than 200 complaints about Holden’s low-cut Julien Macdonald gown, which was slashed to the navel.

The regulator took no action.

