Amanda Holden arrived at the Pride of Britain Awards on crutches after breaking her leg on holiday.

Amanda Holden on crutches at Pride of Britain Awards after breaking leg

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was injured while she was tackling an inflatable assault course during a recent family trip.

The 48-year-old underwent an operation and has had a metal plate fitted in her leg.

Amanda Holden opted for a black dress at the Pride of Britain Awards (Ian West/PA)

But Holden did not let it get in her way as she hit the red carpet in London for Monday night’s awards.

The star looked as stylish as ever in a black dress, as she used red crutches to get along the red carpet.

The eye-catching dress had purple detailing on one shoulder and at the waist, and featured a plunging neckline.

The awards were held at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

PA Media