Amanda Holden: I love people are still talking about my cleavage

Amanda Holden has said she “loves it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts” when she is nearly 50, following criticism from viewers about her racy outfits.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has sparked controversy with her daring ensembles and a spider’s web-inspired dress she wore on Wednesday’s episode sparked a small number of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

In 2016, a plunging gown she wore on the show also sparked complaints to the watchdog.

However the TV star, 48, said she is delighted her figure still attracts attention.

She told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!

No one talks about [BGT co-host] Alesha Dixon’s – she’s got great boobs by the way – and she’s eight years younger than me.”

She attributes her current style evolution to stylist Karl Willettt, saying: “I go through different phases, I have a different stylist – a bloke. It’s a different eye,” but added that she likes her rest of her clothes to be accessible.

She told the magazine: “If someone asks me, I like to say, ‘This is from Zara’.

“If I admire someone’s outfit, I hate it when they say to me, ‘It’s Dolce! because even I go, ‘I’m not buying that – that’s the school fees!'”

However, she said age is not a factor.

“Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels,” she said.

Holden also addressed the return of Ant McPartlin to his hosting duties on the show, following his arrest for drink-driving.

She said: “We missed him. Everybody’s gone through different things on the show. Simon (Cowell) wouldn’t encourage what Ant did, but he’s good at saying, ‘We all make mistakes, welcome back’.”

