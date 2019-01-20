Entertainment

Sunday 20 January 2019

Amanda Holden dazzles in two different outfits at BGT photocall

The judge started out in black then changed into mustard yellow.

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Amanda Holden showed off not one, but two different outfits at the Britain’s Got Talent photocall in London.

The judge arrived at the London Palladium in black, before changing into mustard yellow.

The star was joined at the event by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams.

Cowell looked less than impressed as he got a hug from a sequin-clad Walliams.

The programme’s presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were also on the red carpet.

McPartlin is returning to the ITV series after nearly a year away from work following a drink-driving charge.

The star was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

He took part in the pre-recorded part of last year’s series Britain’s Got Talent, but Donnelly hosted the live shows alone.

