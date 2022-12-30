‘Always hard to leave,’ says Sarah Jessica Parker after spending the holidays in Ireland

Sarah Jessica Parker and her family have left Ireland after spending Christmas in Donegal.

The Sex and the City star posted to Instagram to share her farewell’s to Ireland, sharing a picture of Ireland’s landscape of green fields with a grey sky but a rainbow above it.

She posted the snap to social media, writing: “Thank you Ireland. It was a happy. Always hard to leave. But you sent us off nice. X SJ.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

This was the actress's first Christmas in Ireland since 2019 due to the pandemic’s travel restrictions.

Sarah Jessica, her husband, actor, Matthew Broderick and their three children spend a lot of time in their holiday home in the coastal area of Kilcar.

Having visited in August, the family were special guests at Kilcar GAA club’s Broderick Cup.

The underage tournament was created to honour Matthew’s parents, James and Patricia Broderick, who holidayed in south Donegal often.

The 57-year-old who is most famously known for playing style icon Carrie in Sex in the City made headlines this summer after she purchased a coat by Irish brand Triona, which is located in Donegal Town.

The Faye coat was worn while she was filming the second series of And Just LIke That… in NYC.

The Irish Independent previously revealed that the star was one of the first people to snap up the overcoat. Emma Quinn, a member of the design team said: “Sarah Jessica came into the store one afternoon during the summer and spotted the Faye coat and loved it immediately.”