All-male MasterChef finale as Kenny, Nawamin and David make it through

The penultimate episode of the series saw Portuguese-born Alex Jorge knocked out at the final hurdle, after the amateur cooks faced a tricky fine dining challenge.

They each had five hours to recreate an iconic dish from Michelin-starred London restaurant Dinner by Heston Blumenthal – some of which have more than 100 steps – while mentored by its chef Ashley Palmer-Watts, who has worked alongside Blumenthal for 18 years. MasterChef They also had to cook one exceptional dish for MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, as well as Palmer-Watts, and it was Jorge who was eventually eliminated from the competition.

Tutt, a bank manager, and Crichton, an airline pilot, both admitted to being “really surprised” to have made the final. Tutt told the Press Association: “I’d done some really good cooking throughout the competition, but because I’d made mistakes here and there… to get this far was an absolute dream.”

He added: “I did feel I definitely earned my place to stand in line with the other guys, though.” Tutt said his stand-out dish was an Italian-inspired dessert he cooked for renowned chef Theo Randall in a previous round.

Another moment to appreciate @thekateadie's amazing description of Kenny's dessert 😂 #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/xzoQR7FyYX — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) April 7, 2018 Asked what he feels makes him stand out from the others, Crichton said: “My technical ability. I don’t make many mistakes.” Crichton said an inventive guinea fowl dish he produced, and the praise he got from the judges, was a high point for him during the series.

Pinpathomrat, a doctor from Thailand who stunned the judges in another episode when he served up a dish of piranha heads, said he thinks he has got as far as the final because he “sticks to my guns” when cooking his bold dishes.

Nawamin's 'Waters of Nanay' - inspired by the Amazon River 🐠🇵🇪 #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/c8KHquZC9f — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) April 11, 2018 He added that working as a medical scientist has helped him with precision needed to be a successful chef, and that the turning point for him was when he created the coconut-flavoured swan lake dish with blue custard earlier in the competition.

He said that cooking for Torode and Wallace has not been scary, adding: “I think I’m lucky, I have a positive-thinking mind… It is a real honour.” Each of the three finalists said they hope to continue in the food industry after the show ends, in different ways. David's black apple tart 🍏👌 #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/tuedL6wmgF — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) April 9, 2018 Pinpathomrat said he wants to combine food with charity, and to open a restaurant that can help others, while Crichton hopes to pen a cookbook that can help people create fine food at home on a budget.

Tutt said he is unsure what the future may hold, and added: “I’ve got to see how things pan out… I’m going to keep cooking, and see if there are any offers.

“If something comes through, that would be amazing.” MasterChef: The Final airs on BBC One at 8.30pm, Friday.

