All Together Now festival goers are calling for refunds after chaotic traffic and hour long queues caused some attendees to miss performances from the Friday night line-up.

All Together Now: Organisers say 'every new festival faces challenges' as complaints flood in over traffic jam

With over 20,000 tickets sold, thousands have flocked to Curraghmore Estate, Ardmore, Co Waterford to attend the festival.

However, some attendees have called for a refund after the hectic traffic to the festivals and long queues yesterday caused them to miss the Friday night lineup, which featured Fontaines D.C, Orbital, Neneh Cherry, King King Company, and Moodymann.

"Oh the ‘majority’ nearly there now...1.5hrs in queue. Friday is an absolute write-off. Do ye care? Nah, it’s our fault for not ‘car pooling’ How are them refunds for Friday coming along," one attendee said.

All Together Now organisers later responded to the complaints with a statement posted to their social media channels explaining that they were 'aware' of the issue, adding that they have "encouraged" people to carpool and use public transport as a means of getting to the festival.

"We are aware of the delays in getting to this weekend’s All Together Now Festival, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

Left wicklow at 12.15, still stuck in traffic. People abandoning cars and walking, including whole families with young kids. No food, toilets, water, shops. It's like armagedon. Locals are absolute heroes though. #atn19 pic.twitter.com/AdjyrAKRDe — Kate Gunn (@KateTakes5) August 2, 2019

"As people will see when they get here, the Curraghmore Estate is one of the most beautiful and unique festival sites in the world. We have the pleasure of curating a festival on this incredible landscape, but with that comes challenges," the statement reads.

"We have encouraged people to use Bus Eireann services, train services and car-pooling systems, to reduce the numbers of cars on the road. We appreciate people's excitement and expectations for this year’s sold out festival and with today's brilliant weather many of you travelled early to get here."

Online Editors