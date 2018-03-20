All this winners from the RTS Awards as Charlie Brooker takes home special prize
BBC Three’s This Country was the big winner with three accolades.
Three Girls, Muslims Like Us, and Channel 4’s The Last Leg also picked up prizes as BBC One was named channel of the year.
And Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones were handed the special judges award for the Netflix drama.
Here’s all the winners at the RTS Awards.
Actor (Female)
– Sinéad Keenan – Little Boy Blue, ITV Studios for ITV
Actor (Male)
– Stephen Graham – Little Boy Blue
Arts
– Paula Rego: Secrets and Stories, Kismet Films for BBC Two
Breakthrough Award
– Daniel Lawrence Taylor – Timewasters, Big Talk Productions for ITV2
Children’s Programme
– Inside My Head: A Newsround Special, CBBC Productions for CBBC
Comedy Performance
– Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC Studios Comedy for BBC Three
Daytime Programme
– Moving On – Eighteen, LA Productions for BBC One
Documentary Series
– Hospital, Label 1 for BBC Two
Drama Series
– The End of The F***ing World, Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4
Entertainment
– Love Island, ITV Studios/Motion Content Group for ITV2
Entertainment Performance
– Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdecombe – The Last Leg
Formatted Popular Factual
– Muslims like Us, Love Productions for BBC One
History
– Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents, 72 Films for BBC Two
Live Event
– World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – For The Fallen, BBC Studios for BBC Two
Mini-Series
– Three Girls, BBC Studios in association with Studio Lambert for BBC One
Presenter
– Anita Rani – My Family, Partition and Me: India 1947, Wall to Wall Media for BBC One
RTS Channel Of The Year
– BBC One
Science & Natural History
– Planet Earth II, BBC Studios The Natural History Unit production with BBC America, ZDF, Tencent and France Television for BBC One
Scripted Comedy
– This Country, BBC Studios Comedy for BBC Three
Single Documentary
– Rio Ferdinand Being Mum and Dad, Only The Best Productions for BBC One
Single Drama
– Murdered for Being Different, BBC Studios for BBC Three
Soap and Continuing Drama
– Coronation Street, ITV Studios for ITV
Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit
– Michael Johnson – World Athletics Championships, BBC Sport for BBC One and BBC Two
Sports Programme
– Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Box Office
Writer – Comedy
– Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC Studios Comedy for BBC Three
Writer – Drama
– Nicole Taylor – Three Girls, BBC Studios in association with Studio Lambert for BBC One
RTS Award of special recognition
– The Crown – Netflix
Judges’ Award
– Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones for Black Mirror
Lifetime Achievement Award
– Jimmy McGovern
Press Association