All the winners from the 2020 National Television Awards
Peaky Blinders, Coronation Street and Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson were among those who picked up prizes.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly continued their reign at the National Television Awards.
The pair claimed the best TV presenter gong for the 19th time at the annual ceremony, which is voted for by viewers.
But Peaky Blinders also enjoyed a night of success, earning two awards – best drama and best drama performance for Cillian Murphy.
Coronation Street also took home two prizes, after Katie McGlynn’s turn as Sinead Tinker earned her best serial drama performance and Peter Ash won best newcomer.
Here are all the winners
TV Presenter – Ant and Dec
TV judge – David Walliams in Britain’s Got Talent
Live magazine show – This Morning
Serial drama performance – Katie McGlynn in Coronation Street
Factual – Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out
Drama performance – Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders
The Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
New drama – Chernobyl
Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing
Drama – Peaky Blinders
Challenge show – Great British Bake Off
— Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) January 28, 2020
Earlier tonight, Cillian Murphy received the Best Drama Performance award at the #NTAs - and now he's got a message for you. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/EX9JzVwhbh
Serial drama – Emmerdale
Comedy – Mrs Brown’s Boys
Newcomer – Peter Ash in Coronation Street
Impact award – Gavin And Stacey Christmas special
Special recognition award – Sir Michael Palin
