Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly continued their reign at the National Television Awards.

All the winners from the 2020 National Television Awards

The pair claimed the best TV presenter gong for the 19th time at the annual ceremony, which is voted for by viewers.

Peaky Bllinders creator Steven Knight with the award for best drama (Ian West/PA)

But Peaky Blinders also enjoyed a night of success, earning two awards – best drama and best drama performance for Cillian Murphy.

Coronation Street also took home two prizes, after Katie McGlynn’s turn as Sinead Tinker earned her best serial drama performance and Peter Ash won best newcomer.

Here are all the winners

TV Presenter – Ant and Dec

TV judge – David Walliams in Britain’s Got Talent

Live magazine show – This Morning

Serial drama performance – Katie McGlynn in Coronation Street

Factual – Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out

Drama performance – Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

The Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

New drama – Chernobyl

Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

Drama – Peaky Blinders

Challenge show – Great British Bake Off

Earlier tonight, Cillian Murphy received the Best Drama Performance award at the #NTAs - and now he's got a message for you. #PeakyBlinders

Serial drama – Emmerdale

Comedy – Mrs Brown’s Boys

Newcomer – Peter Ash in Coronation Street

Impact award – Gavin And Stacey Christmas special

Special recognition award – Sir Michael Palin

