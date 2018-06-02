Entertainment

Saturday 2 June 2018

All the winners from the 2018 British Soap Awards

Corrie and Hollyoaks were the big winners.

Tilly Keeper attending the British Soap Awards 2018 (Matt Crossick/PA)
By Press Association Reporter

Coronation Street and Hollyoaks were the big winners at this year’s British Soap Awards.

Here are all the prize winners after the ceremony at the Hackney Empire in east London on Saturday night.

Lucy Fallon (Matt Crossick/PA)

Best female dramatic performance – Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt – Coronation Street)
Best newcomer – Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor – EastEnders)
Best Young Performance – Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty – Emmerdale)

Connor McIntyre’s Pat Phelan (ITV)

Best on-screen partnership – Malique Thompson Dwyer and Theo Graham (Prince McQueen and Hunter McQueen – Hollyoaks)
Villain of the year – Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan – Coronation Street)
Best single episode – Hollyoaks – Three Mothers, Three Daughters

Ian Midlane (Matt Crossick/PA)

Best comedy performance – Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey – Doctors)
Greatest moment – Emmerdale – Hotten Bypass Crash
Best male dramatic performance – Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell – Hollyoaks)

Rudolph Walker (Matt Crossick/PA)

Outstanding achievement award – Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman – EastEnders)
Best scene – Doctors – Bollywood Proposal, and EastEnders – Lauren and Abi’s Rooftop Fall, joint win
Best actor – Jack P Shepherd (David Platt – Coronation Street)

Jack P Shepherd (Ian West/PA)

Best actress – Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt – Coronation Street)
Best storyline – Hollyoak’s – Lily’s Self Harm
Best British soap – Coronation Street

Press Association

