All the key moments from Harry’s ITV interview

The Duke of Sussex during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby in California (Harry: The Interview/ITV/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has given the first of four television interviews about his controversial autobiography Spare.

Here are the key moments from Harry’s lengthy sit-down talk with ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday night:

– Harry accuses royal family of ‘getting into bed with the devil’ to improve image

He told Bradby: “After many, many years of lies being told about me and my, my family, there comes a point where again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil.”

– Charles told Harry ‘I should have got you the help you needed years ago’

In an extract of his memoir which was read by Harry during the interview, the duke said his father the King blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him “I should have got you the help you needed years ago”.

He says his “Pa” was “never made” for single parenthood but had tried, and told Bradby he will “always love” his father.

– Lili is obsessed with older brother Archie

Harry recounted how three-year-old Archie has to tell his one-year-old sibling: “No Lili. I need my space.”

He added: “The gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili, and to see Lili obsessed with Archie, and Archie like ‘No, no Lily, I need my space, I need my space’, now I get it.

– Harry saw photographs of Diana ‘slumped on the back of the seat’ after crash

The duke said he was “eternally grateful” for seeing photographs of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales after she was killed in a car crash and believes those responsible “all got away with it”.

He said he saw photographs of his mother “slumped on the back of the seat” after asking for evidence of her death.

– Harry denies members of royal family were accused of racism in Oprah interview

He said the Duchess of Sussex’s claims that a family member made “troubling” comments about the skin colour of his son, Archie, related to “unconscious bias” not racism.

In an exchange with Bradby, in which the presenter said “in the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism”, Harry responded by saying “no I didn’t”, adding “the British press said that”.

– William and Kate didn’t get on with Meghan from the get-go, says Harry

Harry said he had put a lot of hope into the idea the four of them would get along but stereotyping caused a “bit of a barrier” to the Prince and Princess of Wales welcoming Meghan.

When asked what exactly he meant by stereotyping, Harry elaborated: “American actress, divorced, biracial.”

– Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died

Speaking about the day of the Queen’s death, the duke told Bradby: “The day that she died was just a really, really horrible reaction from my family members.”

Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.

– Harry claims other royals inspired ‘countless’ books trashing Meghan

The duke said his family’s planting and leaking has caused “millions of words” to be written “trying to trash my wife”.

He told Bradby he wrote his tell-all book Spare because of “38 years… of spin and distortion”.

– Harry warns Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘horrific’ article about Meghan incites violence

The duke said Jeremy Clarkson’s “cruel” article in the Sun newspaper about his wife Meghan encourages people around the world to believe it is an acceptable way to treat women.

He said: “When we’re talking about accountability… the Jeremy Clarkson article… what he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.”

– Royal family ‘complicit’ in conflict with British press

Harry told Bradby: “A symptom of one of the problems where we’re not just talking about family relationships, we’re talking about an antagonist, which is the British press, specifically the tabloids who want to create as much conflict as possible.

“The saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict. “