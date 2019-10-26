All hail king Billy

Tanned thanks to a holiday, he seems in great form. From the moment he bounds out and shakes Gay Byrne's hand, he demonstrates why he has frequently topped surveys as the greatest stand-up comedian of all time.

For 15 minutes, the man affectionately known as 'The Big Yin' has Byrne - and the audience - in stitches. Some of the people present are doubled over with laughter.

Connolly recalls that particular Late Late appearance with fondness, but he says so much of his enjoyment about being a guest on the show was down to Gay Byrne.

A lifetime of lifes: Connolly with singer Geraldine Branagan and Phil Coulter at Trend Studios, Dublin in 1976. Photo: Donal Doherty

"He was dead easy to get along with," he tells me, speaking from his new home in Florida. "He was a great listener - still is. A lot of people who have talk shows now ignore the point of listening. They just perform. Gay was different - and that's what made him great."

Connolly is 76 now and that robust Glasgow accent is as distinct as ever. He has had a period of ill-health of late, having discovered he had both Parkinson's Disease and cancer on the same day earlier this decade. "But I'm doing well now," he says. "I'd caused people to be a bit worried by saying that I was wasting away - what I meant is that bits of me are failing, like my hearing and walking. People thought I was dying and I had to make this little film with my banjo to tell everyone I'm not dead.

"And," he adds, "I get out and about quite a lot - I'm not disabled or anything."

He announced his retirement from live performance last December, and there have been no regrets.

"I don't miss it for a second," he says. "I did it and I did it well and I'm glad. From the beginning it was up and up and it never came down - which is kind of unique."

He has a new book out - Tall Tales and Wee Stories - which collects some of his most celebrated on-stage material from over the years. As he never kept diaries, the volume was essentially collated from old tapes and vinyl recordings of his stand-up routines. It was the brainchild of his publisher and although Connolly says he had little to do with the actual writing and production of the book, it makes for a very humorous read. It also offers something of a potted history of a life less ordinary.

Billy Connolly with his wife Pamela Stephenson in 2012

There's a chapter which includes a bit about the side of his family that's from Ireland as well as his Scottish upbringing, but what makes it surreal is how he goes from there to Toblerone via a circuitous route involving Calvinism and Switzerland.

"That's very good!" he says, with the heartiest of laughs, when I talk about the wild tangents that chapter, and several others, go on. "Aye, it's just the way my mind works. I never stuck to a script so I could go where I like. I always thought, 'Keep talking till you remember what you're talking about'".

He says his gift for the gab derived from his Irish roots. "Nobody talks like the Irish. They're the greatest conversationalists in the world and I've always loved the way they spoke and can just flit from one subject to the next. It's lovely, a bit like music."

Connolly's grandfather came from Ballyconneely in Connemara. "I like the name because it sounds like Billy Connolly! I was there last about 10 years ago. I have had a strong bond with Ireland for a long time."

And they are not idle words. He is very close to both Christy Moore and Paddy Reilly. "I met Christy in Glasgow way back when we were playing the same folk venues. He used to live in Halifax in England then and I'd meet him there, and then he moved back to Ireland when he became a superstar.

"Christy was one of the boys. He was very friendly with a Scottish singer called Hamish Imlach and that's how I met him. He was just one of us - a bearded, guitar-playing rover. And Paddy Reilly, too - such a lovely man."

Connolly started off in the entertainment world as a banjo-wielding troubadour. He realised he had a gift for making people laugh when he'd make small talk with the crowd before songs. "I got into comedy by accident," he says. "I'd wanted to be a songwriter, a musician. And it was thanks to that that I found my calling."

What was it about his comedy that proved so enduring? He hesitates. "I've no idea. I've tried to work it out - but I don't think it's up to me to work out. It's in the opinion of the observer. But I told it like I saw it. I spoke in my own language and I spoke about things I know about, that had happened to me. And many times, I was the fall guy in the story. And I think that appeals to people."

Unlike many of his peers, Connolly never scripted his routines and he says that may have helped to connect him better with audiences. "The scripted thing," he muses, "if you're not clever, it sounds like you're giving a lecture. Mine was never a lecture. I never knew where it was going. And I think that appealed to people. I could change a subject in the middle of a story and then come back to it when I remembered it.

"And it was the same whenever anything funny popped into my head. I'd try to make note of it, but then lose the book - I'm a very careless individual. And yet, when I'd be on stage, the idea would come back."

He says he had to always resist the temptation to take the easy road and simply repeat the same jokes night after night. "It's easy to fall into that trap. There's a part of you that doesn't want to change it because it's working well, but anther part is saying, 'Come on! Move along - do something new'. It's the good angel and the bad angel sitting on your shoulders."

In his early days, he drank heavily - but he says the alcohol never impacted on his comedy. "I'd never drink on stage," he recalls. "I'd drink afterwards and into the early morning, but I'd be sober for the show the next night."

He had a reputation as something of a hell-raiser, but he has been off the booze for more than 30 years. "I had amazing sessions in Dublin," he says with a chuckle. "I remember them with great fondness. Some people stop drinking and they cancel talk of all their previous drinking exploits. I'm very fond of mine. I might take it up again! Maybe on my 90th birthday."

He says he is as content now as he has ever been and it's easy to believe him.

"I've loved my life and what I've loved about it mostly is the trajectory it took. Being a worker on the Clydeside and then going to the folk clubs and then gradually building up and being something I didn't aim at in the first place. I wanted to be a musician and a songwriter and I'd no idea I'd end up in comedy and as a good comedian. Nobody could wish for better."

He attributes much of his happiness to his wife of 30 years, the well-known New Zealand psychologist and author Pamela Stephenson. "She's played a big part on my life for 30 years. We get along just fine - she's sitting beside me, so I have to say that... She makes my breakfast in the morning."

It was Stephenson who looked after their move from New York to Florida last year. Connolly says he is happy to leave the big decisions to her. "She just does stuff without my permission," he quips. "She's a woman."

He says he sometimes used her as a sounding board for new material. "I'd try that, but it was difficult. I'd say something to her and she'd say, 'That's really funny' but she wouldn't laugh. So sometimes, ideas would go no further."

Working on the book brought Connolly back to various stages of his life - and it gave him an insight into how both comedy and social mores have changed.

"I remember playing Motherwell in Scotland," he says. "It was at the Gallion Hotel and I was talking about farting. The audience were in a complete uproar - it was like I was speaking in a different language. Today, it's nothing, but then it was shocking, rule-breaking.

"If you go looking for provocative stuff, you fail. If you come across it naturally, it works better. It needn't be as strong as masturbation or anything sexual, it might just be about manners and why you do things."

He managed to stay at the top for decades, subtly moving with the times. "It's remarkable," he says of the longevity of his career. "I noticed that women were laughing at my stuff. Women were very important in my act. I considered doing women-only concerts. I thought it would be good to do it in the UK and Ireland, just for the novelty of it, but I never got around to doing it."

Does he feel that comedy is more challenging in these politically correct days? He replies without hesitation. "It's much more difficult to be a comedian now. Political correctness is a good thing. A lot of horrible stuff has been nailed. On the sexual side, people were suffering from comedians. And I was part of it - making fun of homosexuals and all of that.

"But the world has changed. A revolution has taken place and comedy has to clean up its act a bit. There was a show called The Comedians on television for years and when you see it now, it's breathtaking how awful it was."

Sometimes Connolly's own comedy sailed close to the wind, not least that moment in a London show in 2004 when he wondered why terrorists just didn't "get on with it" and behead their captive Kenneth Bigley? The Liverpool aid worker was beheaded shortly after. "No. I think it's a waste of time regretting stuff. I did all my stuff with the best of intentions."

He insists that comedy is in a better place now. "When I started in comedy, comedians were always talking about their wives - how awful they were, and their mother-in-laws - how terrible they were. And how awful it was to have Pakistanis in town. It's remarkable to look back on it."

Connolly says there is no fear that comedy will ever become too anodyne as a result of stand-ups being afraid to offend anyone. "There's always somebody who comes along and smashes all the rules," he says. "You can be sure of that."

He's much more aware of what's happening on the comedy circuit now than when he was in the game himself. "I always avoided looking at comedians in case I stole their stuff," he says, "but now I can just enjoy it.

"I think Dylan Moran and Tommy Tiernan are absolutely brilliant. Tommy, I saw him in New York and he was absolutely amazing. There's a guy called Stewart Lee that I love. And Frankie Boyle is lovely. He doesn't leave it unsaid."

Our allotted time is almost up and, once more, Connolly is keen to stress how fortunate he has been to be able to make a life out of doing something he loved.

"It's not a bad way to make a living - standing in front of a microphone and making people laugh," he says. "Not bad at all."

'Tall Tales and Wee Stories' is published by Two Roads

