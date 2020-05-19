Alison Steadman responds to reports of another Gavin & Stacey special

Alison Steadman has said she would ‘run to Cardiff’ to be involved in another Gavin and Stacey special (Ian West/PA)

Alison Steadman has said she would “run to Cardiff” to be involved in another Gavin & Stacey special.

The beloved actress, 73, stars as overbearing mother Pam in the comedy and reprised the role in a one-off Christmas episode last year.

Steadman said she felt “very proud” at how well-received the special was and responded to rumours co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones were working on another.

She told the Radio Times: “I don’t take any notice of rumours. But there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved.”

Fans have been demanding another Gavin & Stacey episode since the Christmas special ended on a cliffhanger.

Nessa – played by Jones – told Smithy – played by Corden – she loves him and proposed. However, the credits rolled before he could answer.

The episode picked up 10 years after the previous instalment and revealed that Gavin and Stacey (Mathew Horne and Joanna Page) now have three children.

The special secured the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, with the episode watched by an average of 11.6 million viewers.

It was the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

Larry Lamb, who plays Steadman’s on-screen husband Mick, has also hinted he would be interested in another episode.

He told fans to “keep up the pressure” on Corden and Jones.

Read the full interview with Steadman in the Radio Times.

