Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to fill in as interim This Morning hosts

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will fill in as hosts on This Morning on Monday following Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show, ITV has confirmed.

On Saturday, Schofield announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the programme.

Holly Willoughby, who Schofield has hosted alongside since 2009, will remain on the show but she is taking early half-term holiday leave next week and will return on June 5, the broadcaster has said.

Phillip Schofield to step down from This Morning with ‘immediate effect’

Hammond and O’Leary, who co-host the show on Fridays, will be on the sofa in their absence on Monday morning, but ITV has not yet confirmed who will present for the rest of the week.

The pair are both hot contenders to take over Schofield’s role given their experience on the show.

Hammond, 48, is currently bookmaker Ladbrokes favourite – giving her 2/1 odds.

The Indo Daily: Is it goodnight for ‘This Morning’? – The Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby saga

The beloved presenter first rose to fame as a Big Brother contestant in 2002 before joining This Morning in the same year.

During her time on the ITV show over the last two decades, she has become known for her ability to reduce even the biggest A-listers into fits of laughter.

O’Leary, 49, who has appeared on the show as a presenter throughout the years, currently has been given 4/1 odds by Ladbrokes.

The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and her husband, JLS star Marvin Humes, are among the other presenters potentially in the running as well as Rylan Clark, Josie Gibson and Gino D’Acampo.

ITV has said Willoughby will stay on This Morning and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” in the interim.