Alfie Moon feared dead after being pushed down flight of stairs in EastEnders

Alfie Moon is feared dead after being pushed down a flight of stairs by Hayley Slater in the EastEnders Christmas special.

Slater, the mother of Alfie’s child, turned on the former Queen Vic landlord after he threatened and mocked Kat – his wife and her cousin.

The dramatic ending saw Alfie’s head hit a wooden skirting board at the bottom of the stairs in his home.

The festive special saw Alfie (Shane Richie) doing his best to prevent Kat (Jessie Wallace) from finding out he was the father of Hayley’s daughter Cherry.

But after Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) saw him and Hayley (Katie Jarvis) kissing she challenged him to tell Kat before she did.

After discovering the truth, Kat went on a rampage, smashing up the house and Alfie’s car before running to the Queen Vic and drunkenly singing karaoke in front of the packed pub.

Kat then rushed back to the house to confront Alfie again, accusing him of grooming Hayley. In response he accused Kat of being warped by her own experience of abuse.

He told her: “Now I’m going to go downstairs, get a drink and come back upstairs and kiss my beautiful daughter goodnight. My pure and beautiful daughter.”

In a twist, Hayley then emerged from another room and shoved Alfie, knocking him down the stairs.

The episode ended with a cliffhanger, with the women staring in horror at Alfie.

EastEnders continues on BBC One tomorrow at 8.30pm.

Press Association