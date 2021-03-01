Alexandra Burke reveals personal reason for taking part in Celebrity Bake Off

Alexandra Burke has said she wanted to take part in the Great Celebrity Bake Off, which is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, for family members she has lost to the disease.

The singer and former X Factor winner will appear on the programme next week.

“My grandfather passed away from cancer when I was 15 years old,” she said.

“My auntie did as well, just before I started recording my first album.

“My ex-boyfriend was also diagnosed with cancer only a couple of years ago, but we got through it together and he’s now in remission, which is a massive blessing.

“So I wanted to do it for those three.”

She added: “You’re sadly never far from someone who has cancer or is experiencing cancer in their life. That breaks my heart.”

Burke said she has done “a lot” of baking during lockdown.

“I love baking in general, thanks to my mum,” she said.

“But I never usually have time to bake. The first lockdown was the perfect opportunity to try different things.

“I made crumbles, cupcakes, different flavoured loafs, cookies. You name it, I probably tried to bake it.”

Burke also discussed the pressure of cooking for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

“They’re both so lovely, but of course it’s intimidating, because they know what they’re talking about and it’s all about the final product,” she said.

“Maybe intimidating is not the right word, but I do get a bit anxious around them, because you want to impress them. So here’s hoping I can do that.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airs on March 9, at 8pm on Channel 4.

PA Media