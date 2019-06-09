Alexa Chung says it used to annoy her that she was perceived as famous for doing nothing.

Alexa Chung says it used to annoy her that she was perceived as famous for doing nothing.

Alexa Chung: It irked me that I was seen as famous for doing nothing

The style guru and former Popworld host, 35, has launched her own fashion label in recent years.

She told The Sunday Telegraph’s Stella magazine: “I looked at something the other night and someone had written that I was famous for not doing anything in particular, and I remember that used to irk me.

“I’m really happy that at least now that doesn’t come into question much.”

The former presenter said she felt “transient” as a model.

“You’re a product and people dress you up as they see you, and I never had an opportunity to discover my own style,” she said.

“I think I spent a long time recovering from the idea that I was just a conduit for everyone else.”

Chung added: “As a young woman in my 20s, I felt like I was supposed to be being my most hot. But I was like, ‘No, I’m going to dress like a grandma’.”

Press Association