Alex Scott shares heartfelt message after Strictly elimination

Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott said she had given viewers “the real me”, as she was eliminated from the competition.

The star and her professional dance partner Neil Jones received their marching orders during Sunday night’s results show after losing out to Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer in the dance-off.

Former footballer Scott posted a lengthy message on Instagram after the programme, saying she had loved her time on the BBC show and felt “complete and so so happy” despite it coming to an end.

She wrote: “Don’t cry because it’s over.. Smile because it happend!

“I have had the most amazing 11 weeks on a show that I have always loved. I truly have had an amazing Strictly ‘journey’ and I wouldn’t change any of it.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone that supported us, sent messages,voted or even spoke about us with a smile. Your support has been everything..#teamred.”

Smiling until the very end, @AlexScott and @Mr_NJones have brought joy to the #Strictly dancefloor every single week. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8jrXuLKjNq — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 1, 2019

She went on: “I came onto the show because it was a dream of mine but knowing the importance of using the platform I am lucky enough to have to inspire others.. I gave you the real me..

“The shy, scared to make a mistake, the real emotions, you saw me grow in confidence and a smile that showed you that I was loving it all.”

“Don’t try to fit in and be something you are not.. just always be you,” Scott went on.

“It’s not always about the end destination it’s about what you do along the way..and I feel complete and so so happy.

“Thank you @bbcstrictly for having me.. it’s been real.”

Shortly after they were eliminated, dancer Jones posted a video on Instagram showing some of the couple’s highlights.

“@alexscott2 u r what @bbcstrictly is about,” he said.

According to overnight ratings provided by the BBC, the show’s quarter final was watched by an average of 9.4 million viewers, with a peak audience of 10.4 million.

Strictly continues on BBC One.

PA Media