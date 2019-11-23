Alex Scott and Neil Jones stuck together after Strictly wardrobe ‘malfunction’

Neil Jones had to carry Alex Scott across the dancefloor when their clothes became attached after their routine on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

The pair performed a fiery Argentine tango to Bishop Briggs’s version of Never Tear Us Apart, ending with a tight embrace and her leg around his waist.

However, instead of walking separately to the judges after the dance, Jones lifted the former footballer into his arms and carried her over to the panel.

🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes this did happen through the dance but we tried our best to carry on and still do the routine the best we could 😘



Please vote #teamred to keep us going 😝 @Mr_NJones https://t.co/B8s7L9swe7 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) November 23, 2019

Host Tess Daly was initially unaware as Scott and Jones tried to untangle themselves from each other before noticing their predicament.

Jumping in to help and working to detach them from each other for several seconds, Daly said: “OK we have a microphone malfunction, or is it a sequin malfunction?”

Scott tweeted after the show: “Yes this did happen through the dance but we tried our best to carry on and still do the routine the best we could.”

Their routine drew mixed results from the judges, receiving 26 points overall.

The former Lioness was criticised for looking like she was “churning butter” throughout the routine by judge Craig Revel Horwood, who scored her just four points.

The first Argentine Tango series did NOT disappoint. Passion, strength and fire from @AlexScott and @Mr_NJones. 🔥 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/4OCewWltNT — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 23, 2019

Scott and Jones are now at risk of being eliminated from Strictly this week along with Saffron Barker, who is at the bottom of the leaderboard with them with 26 points.

YouTube star Barker and dancer AJ Pritchard performed a samba to Walking On Sunshine by the Take Me To Rio Collective.

The lower score for Barker comes a week after she was in the dance-off against Michelle Visage, who was booted from the competition.

At the top end of the leaderboard were Kelvin Fletcher and Karim Zeroual, who both scored 38 points from the judges.

Soap star Fletcher and his partner Oti Mabuse impressed the judges with a street/commercial routine to Frank Wilson’s Do I Love You (Indeed I Do), a song that the actor said meant a lot to him.

Children’s TV presenter Zeroual’s emotional contemporary dance to With Confidence hit Drops Of Jupiter with partner Amy Dowden almost had the judges in tears, and they were full of praise.

However, Revel Horwood did warn him that his performance lacked “emotional content” to boos from the audience.

It was the second week in a row that Fletcher and Zeroual both came in joint first place.

They put everything but the kitchen sink into this routine! Thanks for bringing Northern Soul to the Ballroom @kelvin_fletcher and @OtiMabuse. pic.twitter.com/lhCXktxT8V — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 23, 2019

Comedian Chris Ramsey and his partner Karen Hauer came in third place with 31 points after he performed his most serious dance yet – a paso doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid.

EastEnders star Emma Barton tackled a quickstep to Sparkling Diamonds by Nicole Kidman from the film Moulin Rouge! with Anton du Beke, for which they scored 29 points, a drop of eight after their score of 37 last week.

Judge Bruno Tonioli opened the show by singing a rendition of Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You while the professional dancers performed a group routine in bright pink outfits.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will air at 7.15pm on Sunday on BBC One.

PA Media