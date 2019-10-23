Alex Scott and Neil Jones address Meghan and Harry comparisons

Alex Scott has said she does not mind comparisons between her Strictly Come Dancing partnership with Neil Jones and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The footballer turned TV pundit was likened to Meghan during an appearance on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, while professional dancer Jones was compared to Harry.

A smiling Scott, 35, said she had no issues with the comparison because Meghan was “beautiful” but quipped that Harry was only “alright”.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal, 30, prompted her remark by reading out tweets from members of the public.

He said: “A lot of people on social media have picked up on something. I don’t know if either of you have heard any rumours of anything.

“But people have been saying a few things about you two.”

One tweet said: “When Alex Scott and Neil Jones dance on Strictly my three-year-old daughter points at the TV and says: ‘Look mummy, it’s Harry and Meghan.’”

A second said: “Waiting for Alex and Neil to do a Meghan Markle/Prince Harry dance parody.”

Neil Jones has split with his wife Katya (Ian West/PA)

Clark-Neal then said: “Can we maybe get this working?”

Jones, 37, replied: “Maybe that is going to happen.”

Scott added: “We going to throw that in there? Yeah, I don’t mind it. She’s beautiful… and he’s alright,” prompting laughter in the studio.

Jones has said he is not thinking about dating following his split with wife Katya, although there has been speculation over his pairing with Scott.

The pair are preparing to mark Halloween week with a couple’s choice street/commercial routine to Ray Parker Jr’s Ghostbusters.

PA Media