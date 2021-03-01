Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas to compete in Red Nose Day challenge

Former footballers Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas are to lead teams on a three-day race for Red Nose Day.

The pair, who have both presented the BBC’s The One Show, will aim to hike more than 100km while balancing a red nose on a spoon.

The teams will have to camp out each night and time penalties will be given each time a nose is dropped.

We've come up with a fun challenge to help raise money and awareness for projects supported by @ComicRelief 🔴



We've taken the old-fashioned egg and spoon race🥚🥄 and supersized it! @AlexScott and @jjenas8 will be going head to head in our #RedNoseAndSpoonRace! #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/lCjznb35OA — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 1, 2021

The challenge will raise money for the Comic Relief charity.

Scott and Jenas will each be joined by two teammates from projects supported by Comic Relief.

Jenas said: “I’m excited and apprehensive to be taking on the red nose and spoon race for this special One Show and Comic Relief Challenge.

“I’ve been training hard and can’t wait to get started.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge with my teammates and have ultimately got my mind on the end goal – completing the distance in one piece and raising money and awareness for such a great cause.”

Expand Close Jermaine Jenas (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jermaine Jenas (Ian West/PA)

Scott said: “I always love a good adventure so I’m really looking forward to being part of the Comic Relief Challenge this year.

“The camping in particular is going to be a challenge for me – let’s hope it’s not too cold!

“Ultimately, this is about raising lots of awareness and money for an incredible cause which makes a tangible difference to projects and people’s lives.”

The challenge begins on March 10 before the winning team is unveiled on March 12.

Red Nose Day will take place on March 19.

PA Media