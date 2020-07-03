Alex Jones taking two-week break from The One Show

Alex Jones has been ever-present on The One Show since lockdown began (Matt Crossick/PA)

Alex Jones is taking a two-week break from presenting The One Show so she can spend time with her mother.

The presenter, 43, held back tears as she was surprised by her mother Mary over video call at the end of Friday’s show.

Jones is the only presenter on the BBC One programme to have worked every episode since lockdown began in March, and has not seen her mother in four months.

Time for one more great big thank you, this time to our very own @MissAlexJones who has been working on #TheOneShow with us everyday since lockdown.



How lovely was this surprise?! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/unUxUZVnxI — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) July 3, 2020

After her mother appeared on screen, a tearful Jones said: “It’s been a real privilege to come to work every day with all of you lot and thanks for being the reason, as well as my family, for getting me through this really weird time.

“Honestly, it’s been a real honour to be here doing this job. It’s only two weeks and I will see you on the 20th.”

Seeing her mother crying, she added: “This is the first time I have seen her get emotional.”

Jones has previously spoken of how she misses her parents.

Her long-standing partner on the show, Matt Baker, left the programme earlier this year after nearly a decade.

Friday’s episode – the programme’s 3,000th – featured guests Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes and Katherine Jenkins.

PA Media