Alesha Dixon, Dawn French and Craig David confirmed as Walk The Line panellists

Alesha Dixon has been confirmed as a panellist on Walk The Line (Ian West/PA)

Singer Alesha Dixon, comedian Dawn French and musician Craig David have been confirmed as judges for the upcoming talent show Walk The Line.

It was previously announced former Take That star Gary Barlow would replace Simon Cowell as a judge on the new ITV programme.

Cowell, 62, is instead stepping back from his on-screen position to focus on his role as creator and producer for the debut series of the show.

Walk The Line has been created and will be produced by Simon Cowell (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Walk The Line has been created and will be produced by Simon Cowell (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The show will see soloists, duos, bands and choirs perform for the nation in front of the panel of judges, with a chance to win a prize of £500,000.

The top two performers of the evening will face a decision to either “cash out” and take a prize, or “walk the line” and play on.

If they play on and top the leaderboard, they will progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

The longer the performers stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, and each night the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cashout prize.

Maya Jama will host the new talent show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Maya Jama will host the new talent show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The show will be hosted by broadcaster Maya Jama, whose TV credits include presenting the third season of BBC’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star and she joined Celebrity Juice as a regular panellist earlier this year.

Dixon, who is also a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, said: “When Simon first told me about the format, I couldn’t wait to see it come to life.

“Now to add being a part of it alongside Gary, Craig, Dawn and Maya is very exciting.

“Walk The Line has all the components to make great TV, it’s always a joy to find new talent, let the games begin!”

Comedian Dawn French is also amongst the panellists (Matt Crossick/PA)

Comedian Dawn French is also amongst the panellists (Matt Crossick/PA)

French, who starred in The Vicar of Dibley, jokingly added: “I’m far too excited to be part of this show, – I’ve decided to wear double knickers at all times…”

David, a British singer, DJ and record producer, commented on the “innovative” and “edgy” style of the talent show, which he said was the reason he was “so excited” to join the panel.

He added: “I’m really vibed by the quality of the contestants I’ve seen so far and love that they have the chance to bet on themselves every step of the way.

“Can’t wait to get started and see who’s gonna take the money or take a leap of faith and walk the line.”

Craig David says he is excited about the show's innovation (Ian West/PA)

Craig David says he is excited about the show's innovation (Ian West/PA)

Barlow, who has had a successful TV career alongside his music having been a judge on The X Factor and Let It Shine, previously said: “When Simon calls it’s usually with something fairly extraordinary.

“I’m so excited to be involved in a brand new TV show, and of course my favourite part of Walk the Line is discovering new talent. It’s also brilliant to be working with the team at ITV again.”

Gary Barlow replaced Simon Cowell on the judging panel (Matt Crossick/PA)

Gary Barlow replaced Simon Cowell on the judging panel (Matt Crossick/PA)

The four judges are due to head into the studio together for the first time this month ahead of the show debuting on ITV later this year.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning said: “Gary, Alesha, Dawn and Craig are icons in their fields and together bring a wealth of expertise, credibility and star power to the show. Our Walk The Line acts couldn’t ask for a better line up of stars to perform for.”

Walk The Line will air on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.