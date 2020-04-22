Alesha Dixon and six-year-old daughter front coronavirus appeal

Alesha Dixon and her six-year-old daughter Azura have led a star-studded list of names calling for donations to the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

The independent charity provides an emergency response to disasters in the UK, and was set up after several terror attacks since 2017.

More than 20 stars including Claudia Winkleman, Mollie King, Pixie Lott, Fearne Cotton, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Lycett, Kate Thornton, Keith Lemon, Miranda Hart and Sharon Osbourne feature in the video appeal.

Speaking from their home, Britain’s Got Talent judge Dixon and Azura praise the “incredible work” of those working on the frontline.

“People are really helping people and others,” Azura says.

Dixon adds: “That’s right. They are doing incredible work and they are helping people on the frontline all over the country.”

Later, Azura says goodbye before adding: “Have a nice time at home with your parents.”

Dixon and her partner Azuka Ononye, a professional dancer and model, welcomed Azura in 2013 and a second daughter, Anaya, last year.

Expand Close Fearne Cotton (Matt Crossick/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fearne Cotton (Matt Crossick/PA)

Elsewhere in the video, TV star Dr Singh says: “Coronavirus is a national emergency and they need your help now more than ever.”

Cotton adds: “We are all trying to adjust to a new normal and that is tricky, but there are a lot of people out there who are in desperate need of help.”

The coronavirus appeal was launched in partnership with the British Red Cross and with the support of the Duke of Cambridge.

It has so far distributed more than £17.85 million to people dealing with illness, social isolation, loss of income and homelessness.

John Herriman, chief executive of the National Emergencies Trust, said: “It’s great to see so many well-known faces throwing their support behind the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal and helping us raise awareness. We are grateful to everyone who has made a donation so far.

“Everyone who supports us can be confident that money is reaching those in need quickly and making an immediate difference to the most vulnerable in our communities at this difficult time.”

National Emergencies Trust board member Thelma Stober, a London 7/7 bombing survivor, said: “By helping to raise lots of money at a national level, we have the ability to make a huge difference at a very local level.

“Right now, we’re partnering with 47 community foundations across the UK who have an in-depth understanding of their local area, what the priority needs are and how best to address these issues.

“This gives us great agility and allows us to distribute funds to those most in need, within a short timeframe, which is critical, especially if you’re unwell, isolated, vulnerable or unable to leave your home for the very basics.”

Donations can be made online via Big Give or the National Emergencies Trust website, or by texting NET to 70141 to donate £5.

PA Media