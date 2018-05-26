Al Porter 'pleased' with outcome of inquiry but feels 'regret' over making complainant feel 'uncomfortable'

Comedian Al Porter says that he is "pleased" with the outcome of an independent inquiry into his behaviour towards a patient during a visit to St Patrick's Hospital in 2015.

However, the 25-year-old former TV and radio star says that he feels "regret" over making the patient 'uncomfortable' with 'physical contact'.

The patient, in his 20s, had made a formal complaint against Porter, alleging that he had been groped during the charity visit, the aim of which was to promote Mental Health Awareness Week. The complaint came amidst several allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the Tallaght star, who resigned from his slot on Today FM and the Olympia Christmas panto and saw several episodes of his TV3 show Blind Date being shelved.

The findings of the report have not been published, but Porter made a statement on social media on Friday night addressing its conclusions from his point of view. Admitting that the timing of his statement was "awful as it came in the middle of a "significant referendum", he said he was forced to comment due to the report leaking to the media.

"I have always denied any impropriety at St Patrick's Hospital during my charity radio visit," he wrote, adding that he is "pleased" with the outcome of that report which he said is being "finalised this week". "On our visit there, three years ago, I was exclusively in busy public areas, in full view of staff and visitors, and always in the company of my co-host Colm Hayes, who corroborated my account of the day," he continued.

He added, that he accepts the report conclusion, which he states says that "physical contact (a hand on the back and chest) during a conversation made the complainant feel uncomfortable and later that day physical contact (a hand on his shoulder and a kiss on the cheek), my standard photo pose, for a photo he requested, made the complainant uncomfortable again. "I regret that," he added.

Porter concluded by saying he hoped the complainant "has found some closure through this investigative process" and said that he will continue to focus on his own mental health and his family.

Independent.ie has contacted St Patrick's Hospital for comment.

Online Editors