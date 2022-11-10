Al Porter makes surprise comeback at charity gig and ‘goes down a storm’

Comedian Al Porter has made a surprise return to the stage, some five years on from stepping back from all public appearances.

The funnyman (29) performed for a few minutes at a charity gig in his local pub in Tallaght, The Dragon Inn, where he apparently “went down a storm with the audience.”

He was one of the attendees at the Big Charity Cabaret, a fundraiser for HOPE, Tallaght’s suicide prevention drop-in centre which took place at the southside venue last Saturday.

He unexpectedly joined a number of entertainers including Mary Byrne who took to the stage on the night and helped raise some €3,000 for the local charity.

“It wasn’t a pre-planned thing at all but Al got up for a few minutes and did a bit of stand-up and then helped organisers hand out a few of the prizes. It was a big surprise for those in the audience,” a close source told Independent.ie.

“By all accounts, he went down a storm with the audience. He did it in Tallaght, it’s his local pub after all and these are his people. He got a great reaction to it.”

Wearing one of his trademark suits, Porter cut a lean figure as he performed on the night and looked in good form as he poses for pictures with attendees at the event.

Musician Chris Keeley told The Echo newspaper how they were “delighted to get him on the line-up.”

“The place was lit up and delighted to see him back doing what he does best. It was like he never left.”

Porter indicated his intention to move into a new chapter with his life after breaking his silence last July in a lengthy social media post.

He said how he would “like to make people laugh again” and resurrect his career.

He quit his high-profile radio slot with Today FM in November 2017 amid a furore over unproven allegations made on social media and has declined to publicly comment ever since.

Writing about that difficult time in his life, the stand-up comedian said that he is a “long-time sober” and living a quiet existence in his parents’ house in Tallaght.

He said that about five years ago he “kind of disappeared” and his life changed beyond all recognition.

Porter said after a series of tweets making allegations against him were made in 2017, he took the issues in his personal life very seriously and decided to walk away from all his work commitments.

“From the age of 19 my life had been a runaway train, I had been burning the candle at both ends, leaving me overwhelmed and unable to cope,” he said.

“At the time all I wanted to do was go home to my family, but I couldn’t even do that as the media were outside my mam and dad’s house. In the space of 48 hours, it felt like I’d lost everything.”

As for his future plans, he said on his website that he is now “fit and healthy and a long-time sober” and indicated he would like to return to his comedy career.

“Now, I’d like to make people laugh again. Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future. Mine starts now,” he said.