Al Porter exclusive: ‘I had a big ego. I was naive. But I paid the price’

Six years after he stepped back from his career amid allegations of sexual misconduct, the comedian talks about facing down thoughts of ending his own life, working in a warehouse to make ends meet, moving to Donegal, getting sober, and owning the mistakes of the past

Comedian Al Porter pictured at The Civic Theatre in Tallaght. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Dónal Lynch Today at 03:30