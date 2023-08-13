Al Porter exclusive: ‘I had a big ego. I was naive. But I paid the price’
Six years after he stepped back from his career amid allegations of sexual misconduct, the comedian talks about facing down thoughts of ending his own life, working in a warehouse to make ends meet, moving to Donegal, getting sober, and owning the mistakes of the past
In the depths of Al Porter’s disgrace, a rumour went around that the comedian, once one of Ireland’s most beloved stars, had taken his own life. A friend called him to see it if was true.