Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has thanked fans for their support after his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen was burned in a YouTube stunt gone wrong.

Quinnen, also a dancer, told her Instagram followers she was left needing “continuous hospital treatment” over the last seven weeks after attempting to turn a glass bottle into a vase.

The couple was following a YouTube tutorial which went “terribly wrong”, social media influencer Quinnen said, adding: “It resulted in me incurring injuries and burns.”

Pritchard, 26, addressed the accident on his podcast. He said: “It came out that the there was an accident with Abbie. And I just want to say, just make it quite brief, to be honest.

“For anybody that hasn’t seen it there was a story yesterday where Abbie had an accident. That’s why I’m just saying thank you for all the lovely messages and everything if you didn’t see it in the newspapers, thank you very much for all the love and support and the kind messages.

“I know we haven’t replied to everybody. But yeah, thank you for that. And we will talk about it further down the line when we both feel comfortable.

“So thank you for that love, it means a lot. Your support keeps us positive and keeps us all going.”

Pritchard had a stint as a professional on Strictly from 2016-2019. He also appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

