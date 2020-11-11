AJ Pritchard: I’ll be in I’m A Celebrity castle after my isolation period

AJ Pritchard will be taking part in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV/PA)

AJ Pritchard has said he will “definitely” be going into the castle this Sunday when I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! starts.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional addressed reports that he had tested positive for Covid-19 as he spoke to media ahead of the new series, which is taking place in Wales this year.

He said: “When I came into isolation, I tested positive for Covid early on.

“Thankfully, I can say I’ve had two negative tests for coronavirus and I will definitely be going into the castle when it starts,” he said.

“It’s been over two weeks already I’ve been in isolation. I can’t wait to start my journey.”

Pritchard will be joining Sir Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire and Shane Richie on the ITV show.

Also confirmed to be taking part are broadcaster Vernon Kay, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

The new series, hosted by Ant and Dec, will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales rather than the usual location in the Australian jungle, due to coronavirus restrictions.

– I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV on November 15.

PA Media