AJ Pritchard addresses I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here rumours

AJ Pritchard has said it would be “hilarious” if he took part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The professional dancer recently departed BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing to pursue more television opportunities with his brother, the former Love Island star Curtis Pritchard.

Appearing on The Steph Show on Channel 4, he said: “Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do.

“The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!”

Curtis added: “I would love to see AJ in a coffin, well not like that, I meant surrounded by animals, in a confined space doing a trial!”

Discussing his decision to leave Strictly, AJ said: “I’m very excited to take on board all the adventures and the variety shows through opportunities that are there now… It feels good, I feel positive about it.

“I think for me it’s always about leaving the opportunity on a high… Some people have said ‘oh you’re taking a risk’ but for me it’s never a risk, it’s always about being positive, being young and throwing caution to the wind sometimes.”

The duo are trying to inspire people to dance and stay active during lockdown with their new scheme to help raise money for the NHS #DressUpDanceDonate.

PA Media