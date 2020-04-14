AJ Pritchard addresses I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here rumours

| 11.9°C Dublin
AJ Pritchard has said it would be “hilarious” if he took part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.
The professional dancer recently departed BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing to pursue more television opportunities with his brother, the former Love Island star Curtis Pritchard.
These perfect smiles and perfect hair would lift anyone's mood. 😃@CurtisPritchard @Aj11Ace #TheStephShow #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/VRVv4m8vuH— TheStephShowC4 (@TheStephShowC4) April 14, 2020
Appearing on The Steph Show on Channel 4, he said: “Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do.
“The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!”
Curtis added: “I would love to see AJ in a coffin, well not like that, I meant surrounded by animals, in a confined space doing a trial!”
Discussing his decision to leave Strictly, AJ said: “I’m very excited to take on board all the adventures and the variety shows through opportunities that are there now… It feels good, I feel positive about it.
View this post on Instagram
I have some news for you all. Please see the below statement from my team 💙 also sending my love to everyone in this difficult time, please keep safe. AJ x . . “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis. AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity. AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey.”
“I think for me it’s always about leaving the opportunity on a high… Some people have said ‘oh you’re taking a risk’ but for me it’s never a risk, it’s always about being positive, being young and throwing caution to the wind sometimes.”
The duo are trying to inspire people to dance and stay active during lockdown with their new scheme to help raise money for the NHS #DressUpDanceDonate.
The Steph Show is on Channel 4 on weekdays at 12pm.
PA Media