Adrian Chiles revealed as final contestant on Strictly Christmas special

Adrian Chiles has been announced as the sixth and final celebrity taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The British TV presenter was revealed on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two on Friday.

During this year’s festive special, Chiles will perform with newcomer to the professional dancers, Jowita Przystal.

Speaking on the show via videolink he expressed sympathy with the dancer for being “lumbered” with him as a partner, and concern for the amount of smiling needed while performing.

“I’m feeling like a dollop of custard and I dance like a dollop of custard as well,” he said.

Professional dancer Jowita Przystal

“It’s all happened very quickly, it’s all become very real suddenly.”

Asked about his partnership with Przystal, he said: “I don’t know what she’s done wrong behind the scenes to deserve being lumbered with me – I shall ask her.

“There is no hope whatsoever.”

He added: “My thing is I am actually quite a good dancer as long as nobody’s watching me.

“So in my own bathroom with nobody there I’m about eight out of 10, but in any other situation on any dancefloor I’m about one out of 10, I just become overwhelmed with shame and embarrassment.

“I look rather flushed because there’s been quite a lot of sun this week and I’ve been out there standing in it so I don’t have to get a spray tan

“Sequins I don’t know. My real concern is the smiling. I could just about do it (dancing) but I can’t smile while I do it.”

Chiles has presented a number of TV shows across the BBC and ITV ranging from football to business programming as well as documentaries and talk shows.

He is also a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The full celebrity line up has now been revealed.

Chiles joins singer Anne-Marie, newsreader Moira Stuart, comedian Mel Giedroyc, First Dates host Fred Sirieix and Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges and the voting audience, in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2021.