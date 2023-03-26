Adele confirms additional Las Vegas dates and follow up concert film

Adele has confirmed additional dates for her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency and informed fans the shows will be recorded and later released on film.

The 34-year-old confirmed the news of additional shows, which are billed for the summer, at what was thought to be the final night of her residency at The Colosseum theatre in Caesars Palace hotel and casino.

In videos shared on social media, the London-born singer can be heard telling the crowd: “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that.

“I know it’s not enough, so I am coming back.”

Following the Easy On Me star’s announcement, over-excited fans can be heard screaming and cheering in the crowd.

A tearful Adele added: “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June and I’m going to film it, and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see it…

“And then I’ll be back in summer, from the end of August until fall.”

The mother-of-one went on to describe the experience of performing in the Las Vegas theatre as “such a f****** vibe”.

Earlier in the evening, Adele, who was wearing a floor-length black velvet gown and had her long hair slicked back to show off delicate diamond earrings, referred to the difficult start to the residency.

In January last year, she announced a last-minute postponement on Instagram, telling fans in a tearful message that the show was “not ready”.

In clips shared on social media over the weekend, the emotional singer can be seen seen acknowledging the delay while on stage, as she tells the crowd: “And then I had to cancel my shows and it’s the worst thing…

“It was the worst thing and everyone, the f****** shit people were saying about me, Jesus Christ.

“And I was absolutely devastated, and I came back, and as usual I smashed it, I always smash it.”

She added: “And I’m glad that I cancelled, and I still am sorry, for the inconvenience and the disappointment, especially to the people who had landed in Vegas already.”

Video of the Day

Adele’s run at Caesars Palace had originally been due to begin at the Colosseum on January 21 2022, running until April 16.

After it was postponed the first show took place on November 18.