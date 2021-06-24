Additional cast announced for BBC One’s This Is Going To Hurt adaptation

Dame Harriet Walter and Alex Jennings have joined the cast of BBC One’s adaptation of This Is Going To Hurt.

Filming has wrapped on the seven-part comedy-drama based on Adam Kay’s best-selling book about life as an NHS doctor.

Golden Globe-winning actor Ben Whishaw was previously announced as playing the doctor-turned-author as he struggles through life on the wards.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 25/06/2021 – Programme Name: This Is Going To Hurt – TX: n/a – Episode: This Is Going To Hurt – First Look (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: *NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, FRIDAY 25TH JUNE, 2021* Shruti (AMBIKA MOD), Adam (BEN WHISHAW) – (C) Sister – Photographer: Screen Grab

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 25/06/2021 – Programme Name: This Is Going To Hurt – TX: n/a – Episode: This Is Going To Hurt – First Look (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: *NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, FRIDAY 25TH JUNE, 2021* Shruti (AMBIKA MOD), Adam (BEN WHISHAW) – (C) Sister – Photographer: Screen Grab

Killing Eve and The Crown star Dame Harriet will play Kay’s mother Veronique while Bafta nominee Jennings, whose credits include Unforgotten and A Very English Scandal, will play Mr Lockhart, a consultant and Kay’s domineering boss.

Newcomer Ambika Mod will debut as Shruti, an intelligent young junior doctor starting out in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Michele Austin will play Tracy, a confident and sharp-witted senior midwife, Kadiff Kirwan will play Julian, Kay’s colleague and professional rival, and Ashley McGuire is Miss Houghton, a formidable consultant who spots potential in Shruti.

Rory Fleck Byrne is Kay’s boyfriend Harry and Tom Durant-Pritchard is his best friend Greg – with both experiencing the brunt of the pressures he faces at work.

Dame Harriet Walter (David Parry/PA)

Dame Harriet Walter (David Parry/PA)

This Is Going To Hurt: Secret Diaries Of A Junior Doctor, Kay’s first book, is a non-fiction account of his years in medical training, based on his own diary entries.

It topped the Sunday Times bestseller list and won the Sunday Times humour book of the year prize, and has been translated into 37 languages since it was published in September 2017.

Described as “painfully funny” by Stephen Fry, the book details in searing detail the experience of being a doctor for the NHS, sharing both the highs and the lows.

Alex Jennings (Matt Crossick/PA)

Alex Jennings (Matt Crossick/PA)

It also covers political issues around the health care system.

The series was created, written and executive produced by Kay.

This Is Going To Hurt will launch on BBC One and iPlayer.