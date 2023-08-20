Actress/singer Kate Stanley Brennan: ‘Sinéad O’Connor was an icon, so misunderstood and ahead of her time’

My Cultural Life

Dublin actress Kate Stanley Brennan is also a singer who records under the moniker MissKate. Next month she stars in Somewhere Out There You at the Abbey, alongside her actor father Stephen Brennan.

BOOK: Rememberings Sinéad O’Connor’s memoir Rememberings is hard to put down. I love how it’s written in her unmistakable voice. It’s heartbreaking but inspiring and you always get that Sinéad humour throughout. An icon, so misunderstood and ahead of her time; there will never be the like of her again. RIP Sinéad.

STREAMING: The Bear I’ve spent hours discussing [Chef-themed series] The Bear Season 2 with my mates. Its controlled chaos has always impressed me, but I’ve just finished the ‘Christmas Family’ episode and I’m beyond blown away by it.

It’s so well made, written and performed; the tension and atmosphere created is something I’ll be inspired by the next time I make something. And Jamie Lee Curtis is sublime – a must see.

MUSIC: Jade O This girl is sickening. She has just released a single ‘Desert of the Heart’ which is a regular on my playlist. She produces her own music, and her voice will haunt you – so cool.

I had the privilege of performing with her at Beyond the Pale festival with the amazing Lux Alma, Donna Bissett (they both feature on my playlist at the moment), the fab Lil Linz and my brother Bobofunk. I’m blessed to have these talented creators around me and I get to do it all again with them at this year’s Electric Picnic [September 1-3] in Minefield on the Saturday at 7.30pm.

EVENT: Dublin Fringe Festival This year’s Dublin Fringe Festival programme is exciting, with loads of great shows like Femme Bizarre’s Haus of Fash Hun and Malaprop’s HotHouse, also Shaun Dunne’s This Solution and Janet Moran’s Quake in the Dublin Theatre Festival – that is if I can manage to squeeze them in.

It’s hard to get in to see other shows at the theatre festival with my own schedule for Somewhere Out There You, which is why I’ll jump on some of the fringe shows for sure.