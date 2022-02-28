Actress Sydney Sweeney criticises ‘double standard’ when women do nude scenes

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has said there is a “double standard” when it comes to women filming nude scenes.

The actress, 24, said many men have been able to take part in nude scenes and still win Oscars and praise, while female stars were “degraded” by similar work.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Sweeney suggested she wanted to help fight the stigma surrounding the issue.

She said: “I’m so disconnected from it. When I get tagged in Cassie’s or Pippa from The Voyeurs’s nudes, it feels like me looking at their nudes, not Sydney’s nudes.

“When you film one of these scenes, it is so technical and so not romantic… When I saw The Voyeurs for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much.”

Sweeney, who first found fame opposite Zendaya in gritty teen drama Euphoria and recently starred in erotic thriller The Voyeurs, added: “I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better.

“There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work.

“But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them… There’s such a double standard and I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

Sweeney, who founded her own production and post-production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, said she had been surprised by the lack of support she has received from older women in the industry.

She said: “As much as people in the industry say they support young female voices, I’m still having to fight, even among older women.

“I was told that I couldn’t get a credit I believed I deserved, and I couldn’t get my company’s name on a project I was developing. I have my theories why.

“Maybe they feel like we’re getting it too easy. I was told I have to do multiple things before I can get a credit like that, as if I didn’t deserve it. And that came from women.

“I found that very surprising. Everyone puts on the charade that we’re supporting each other, but I have not felt that fully yet.”

The April/May issue of Cosmopolitan UK goes on sale from March 22.