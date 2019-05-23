Actress Patsy Palmer returning to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson
The soap’s executive producer promised a “blistering storyline”.
Actress Patsy Palmer is set for a return to EastEnders with a “blistering storyline”.
The 46-year-old will be back playing Bianca Jackson in Albert Square in the autumn after a five-year break, the soap’s executive producer said.
Viewers will reportedly see Bianca reunite with her troubled daughter Tiffany, played by Maisie Smith.
Jon Sen, EastEnders’ executive producer, told The Sun: “When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish-list. I’m thrilled to announce that Patsy’s agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn.
“There is no one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait.”
Palmer joined EastEnders in 1993 before leaving in 1999. Her character’s relationship with Sid Owen’s Ricky Butcher was a hit with fans and their on-screen wedding drew an audience of more than 22 million.
Palmer returned to the fictional London borough of Walford for a second EastEnders stint in 2008, before leaving again in 2014.
She moved to Malibu, California, with her family.
Press Association