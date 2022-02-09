Actress Nina Wadia to receive OBE at Windsor Castle

Actress Nina Wadia and campaigner Katie Piper are due to collect OBEs for their services to charity.

The Death In Paradise star, 53, is also being honoured for her services to entertainment in addition to her support for a range of charities, including Save the Children and Diabetes UK.

She previously played Zainab Masood – latterly Zainab Khan – in EastEnders for nearly six years and was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in last year’s series.

Piper, 38, will be receiving her OBE for her charitable work as well as her services for victims of burns and other disfigurements.

The activist and author suffered life-changing burns due to an acid attack in March 2008 when she was 24, leaving her partially blind and with severe scarring to her face, chest, neck, arm and hands.

A year later she established her charity, the Katie Piper Foundation, which aims to support survivors of burns and people with scars from traumatic incidents.

The pair will be honoured at an investiture ceremony on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

Other recipients include Angela Owen, a former army officer who founded Women in Defence UK – a group which aims to create equal opportunity in defence and security and mentors female recruits. Mrs Owen is due to be honoured for services to Women in the Defence sector.

Matt Hampson, the founder of the Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people seriously injured while playing sport; Phillippa Spencer, a statistician at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and Sarah Hope, co-founder of the charity Elizabeth’s Legacy of Hope, which provides life-changing support for children who have lost their limbs through war, accidents, and lack of access to medical care, are all due to receive their OBEs at the ceremony.

Joel Snarr, a former army bomb disposal expert, is due to receive his Queen’s Gallantry Medal after helping rescue three people in an aircraft crash in 2019.