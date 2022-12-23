Actress Donna Air reveals she has fractured her spine in two places

Donna Air has revealed she has fractured her spine in two places but said she is looking forward to being “back in my dancing shoes”.

The actress and TV presenter, 43, shared photos of herself in a neck brace and in a hospital gown on Instagram to her more than 100,000 followers.

She captioned the post: “Well the year has ended with a bang. Just when I thought this Christmas would be without restrictions – I have managed to fracture my spine in two places.

“I guess sometimes we are stopped in our tracks and reminded yet again to keep it simple, looking forward to seeing so many of you when I am back in my dancing shoes.

“Grateful to my nearest and dearest who have kept me smiling these past two weeks especially @freyaaspinalll AKA ‘The elf who saved Christmas. A natural COO and the most expert of shoppers.

“Sending you all lots of love, Happy Christmas everyone & to those facing their own challenges, remember this too shall pass.”

Friends and famous faces sent their best wishes to the actress, with TV presenter Lisa Snowdon saying: “Oh darling that’s horrible. Sending love and a quick recovery xxx”

Former What Not To Wear host Susannah Constantine said: “What the HELL MeDonna? When? How? You poor darling. Sending huge love xxxx”

Air rose to fame on Byker Grove and went on to feature in a number of films and TV series and presented several shows including Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast.