Actress Carley Stenson latest to take to the rink for Dancing On Ice 2023

Carley Stenson is the latest celebrity to be announced for Dancing on Ice 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Actress and singer Carley Stenson is the latest celebrity to be announced for Dancing On Ice 2023.

The 40-year-old, who starred on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, is the ninth contestant announced for the ITV show.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Stenson said: “I’m so excited that I get to learn how to dance… on ice.

“I’m terrified but can’t wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”

Stenson joins drag queen and TV personality The Vivienne, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Towie star Joey Essex and comedian Darren Harriott in the line-up.

The actress played Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks between 2000 and 2011.

More recently Stenson played the role of Harriet Shelton in the BBC soap opera Doctors.

She has also starred in a variety of West End shows, including playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and Fantine in Les Miserables.

Stenson is married to fellow soap star Danny Mac, who also featured as a regular in Hollyoaks, and the couple welcomed their first child in June 2021.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see 11 celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hopes of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.