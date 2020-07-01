Actress becomes first person to be eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef

Actress Shyko Amos has been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef after failing to impress the judges.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace opted not to put her through to the next round as the programme returned for the first episode of the new series.

Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, former footballer John Barnes, apprentice star Thomas Skinner and comedian Judi Love went through to the next stage of the competition.

Following her elimination, Amos said: “I’m feeling disappointed but I did my best, so it is sad but someone had to go.”

Torode and Wallace criticised her Caribbean-inspired prawn dish, which replicated a meal she ate in her aunt’s restaurant.

The pair heaped the most praise on Love, with Wallace saying they both “loved” her food.

Fish and chips with a Carribean twist from @1judilove, what a delicious start to Celebrity #MasterChefUK! 🤤

We're back with a double-header on Friday from 7:30pm on @BBCOne. Missed any of tonight's show? Head over to @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/63D2aIRs1i pic.twitter.com/khcv0LFxnr — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) July 1, 2020

Her twist on fish and chips in the final round, which saw her make two kinds of mayonnaise, coleslaw and pickled vegetables, was a hit with both judges.

During the programme the celebrities had to test their skills in a professional kitchen.

Skinner provoked the ire of the professional chef he was working with when he used up all of some of his allotted ingredients midway through a lunch service.

However, the judges kept him in the competition after praising his ambition in the final round when he cooked veal escallops with mashed potatoes and truffle oil.

Barnes won compliments for his meat cookery skills in the restaurant kitchen, with the chef telling him his skills were as good as some of their professionals.

While the judges criticised the presentation of his food in some of the other rounds, they said he could flavour his dishes well and showed potential.

Also appearing in the series are Olympic gold medallists and sports presenters Sam Quek MBE and Sir Matthew Pinsent CBE, tennis coach Judy Murray OBE and Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels.

Celebrity MasterChef continues on Friday on BBC One.

