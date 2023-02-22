| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Actors, here’s how to make an awards speech. Don’t thank me

We heard plenty of gratitude at the Baftas but little else. Here’s what winners can learn from Daniel Day-Lewis

Tribute to Brando: Barry Keoghan with his award for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin at the Baftas. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire Expand

Close

Tribute to Brando: Barry Keoghan with his award for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin at the Baftas. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire

Tribute to Brando: Barry Keoghan with his award for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin at the Baftas. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire

Tribute to Brando: Barry Keoghan with his award for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin at the Baftas. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire

Tim Robey

You win a Bafta. Or an Oscar. Maybe an Emmy. Of course, you’re grateful — who wouldn’t be? Grateful for getting it, grateful to everyone who helped you get it. Gratitude’s a given.

So why is it the only thing most of the winners bother expressing? There is an audience to engage at any awards do, and it doesn’t only consist of the industry folk sitting right there. Sure, it’s kind of sweet for Austin Butler, a surprise winner, to single out his movement coach for Elvis, who seems like a lovely person, and certainly did much to help him excel. Undoubtedly that would have meant a lot to her. To him too. But the millions of people watching at home could be forgiven for wanting more.

Most Watched

Privacy