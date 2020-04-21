Actor Ryan Thomas joined by his famous brothers to explore Indian heritage

Ryan Thomas and his famous brothers took part in an emotional documentary tracing their Indian roots (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas was joined by his celebrity brothers Scott and Adam and their father for an emotional journey to India to explore the family’s roots.

Ryan, 35, and twins Scott and Adam, 31, were born and raised in Manchester and knew little of 72-year-old Dougie’s Indian heritage.

The family took part in ITV documentary Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai hoping to learn more about their roots and track down long-lost relatives.

The brothers told how the experience brought them closer together.

Ryan, who played Jason Grimshaw on Corrie, said: “We were quite strong as a family anyway, but I think just little things even after coming back, I’ve noticed a change in my dad, making even more of an effort.

“He’s just trying his very hardest; he always asks about my family on the phone. Things that my dad is not very good at doing, sometimes. This trip has brought the best out in him, which is really nice.”

Love Island star Scott added: “It was unbelievable, literally, we’ll never get that again. Even just three sons, as adults, spending time with their dad, is rare, isn’t it? It took us to a whole new level, I think.”

Scott described Dougie, a music promoter and soul singer, as “quite an old 72”.

Adam said: “At least we’ve got something to remember him by. I think everyone should do what we’ve done; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we would have just done it anyway with my dad, but the fact that we were making a TV show out of it, as well, was just the icing on the cake.

“At least we’ve got something to watch back – we get to show our kids one day, so it’s nice to have that.”

In the first episode of the six part series, viewers will see the family touch down in Mumbai before trying to find out information about their beloved grandfather Nolan Thomas.

Dougie’s research leads to former headmistress, Blossom Lillywhite, who worked at his father’s school for 32 years.

Arranging a meeting with her, the brothers and Dougie make a shocking discovery, as Blossom reveals there are living relatives of the Thomas’s still based in Mumbai.

The revelation tees up the possibility of the brothers meeting long-lost relatives.

Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai starts on ITV on Wednesday, April 29.

PA Media