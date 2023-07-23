Actor Rory Nolan: ‘Seán O’Casey wrote these useless Irish men who have to create fantasy worlds just to get through the day’

Rory Nolan (43) is an actor. Renowned for his powerful performances, versatility and fantastic comic acting, he has done Beckett, Shakespeare and many will know him as the stage embodiment of Ross O’Carroll-Kelly. At present, he’s playing two lead roles – Captain Boyle and Seumus Shields in DruidO’Casey plays. From Killiney, he lives in Brittas Bay, and has two sons – Max (12) and Sebastian (9).