Actor Adam Woodyatt: ‘If I were to star in any screen musical, it’d be as Alfred P Doolittle from My Fair Lady’

Londoner Adam Woodyatt is best known as Ian Beale in EastEnders, a role he played from 1985-2021. He has since returned to theatre, starring in My Fair Lady, which runs at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this October 6-30.

BOOKS: Red or Dead

I don’t read for pleasure very often, as my work involves so much reading. The last book I picked up – and I still haven’t finished – was Red or Dead by David Peace about Bill Shankly and Liverpool Football Club.

About the only thing I read on a regular basis are recipes for cooking, or the news online – unless you want to count scrolling through Instagram as reading?

TV: Great British Bake Off

Speaking of recipes, I love watching cookery programmes, particularly Australian MasterChef and The Great British Bake Off. As for films, I love all the comic book stuff from Marvel and DC, Star Wars, James Bond.

I like something easy to watch at the end of a working day that doesn’t involve too much thinking, and believe me, I have found some really rubbish films on streaming services that I have sat through until the very end and then thought why have I wasted two hours on this...

PODCAST: The Nightcap

I love The Nightcap podcast – it’s by a chef friend, Paul Foster, who has a restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon [Foster and co-host Simon Alexander chat with professional gourmands]. I did the last episode in series four.

I also like Ken Bruce’s PopMaster [music quiz] on BBC Radio Two but I’m rubbish at it and rarely get a score in the 20s. And I keep meaning to listen to [fellow EastEnder] Jake Wood’s boxing podcast Pound for Pound. Maybe I’ll find time while on this tour.

FILM MUSICAL: My Fair Lady

Believe it or not, if I were to star in any screen musical, it’d be as Alfred P Doolittle. ‘With a Little Bit of Luck’ and ‘Get Me to the Church’ are just so iconic, and to perform them in some of the best theatres in the UK and Ireland is a dream come true.

I’d also love to play Fagin in Oliver!. I was one of Fagin’s gang in 1980 at the Albert Theatre (now Noël Coward) so it would bring me full circle. That show is where my love of theatre started.