Actor Adam Woodyatt: ‘If I were to star in any screen musical, it’d be as Alfred P Doolittle from My Fair Lady’

Adam Woodyatt stars in 'My Fair Lady' at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Adam Woodyatt stars in 'My Fair Lady' at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Adam Woodyatt stars in 'My Fair Lady' at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Adam Woodyatt stars in 'My Fair Lady' at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Londoner Adam Woodyatt is best known as Ian Beale in EastEnders, a role he played from 1985-2021. He has since returned to theatre, starring in My Fair Lady, which runs at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this October 6-30.

BOOKS: Red or Dead

I don’t read for pleasure very often, as my work involves so much reading. The last book I picked up – and I still haven’t finished – was Red or Dead by David Peace about Bill Shankly and Liverpool Football Club.

About the only thing I read on a regular basis are recipes for cooking, or the news online – unless you want to count scrolling through Instagram as reading?

TV: Great British Bake Off

Speaking of recipes, I love watching cookery programmes, particularly Australian MasterChef and The Great British Bake Off. As for films, I love all the comic book stuff from Marvel and DC, Star Wars, James Bond.

I like something easy to watch at the end of a working day that doesn’t involve too much thinking, and believe me, I have found some really rubbish films on streaming services that I have sat through until the very end and then thought why have I wasted two hours on this...

PODCAST: The Nightcap

I love The Nightcap podcast – it’s by a chef friend, Paul Foster, who has a restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon [Foster and co-host Simon Alexander chat with professional gourmands]. I did the last episode in series four.

I also like Ken Bruce’s PopMaster [music quiz] on BBC Radio Two but I’m rubbish at it and rarely get a score in the 20s. And I keep meaning to listen to [fellow EastEnder] Jake Wood’s boxing podcast Pound for Pound. Maybe I’ll find time while on this tour.

FILM MUSICAL: My Fair Lady

Believe it or not, if I were to star in any screen musical, it’d be as Alfred P Doolittle. ‘With a Little Bit of Luck’ and ‘Get Me to the Churchare just so iconic, and to perform them in some of the best theatres in the UK and Ireland is a dream come true.

I’d also love to play Fagin in Oliver!. I was one of Fagin’s gang in 1980 at the Albert Theatre (now Noël Coward) so it would bring me full circle. That show is where my love of theatre started.

